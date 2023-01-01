Open Air Water-Power Museum

This excellent little museum is an entertaining romp through the region’s pre-industrial past. It occupies a complex 1.6km south of town (signposted), where a spring-fed stream once supplied power for a succession of mills spread down the hillside. The lush grounds are alive with rushing water powering a fully operational fulling mill, flour mill and gunpowder mill (the last having provided ammunition during the Greek War of Independence). The tannery is equally fascinating, and videos and demonstrations bring the often complex procedures alive.