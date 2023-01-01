Museum of the History of the Olympic Games in Antiquity

Beautifully presented displays depict the history of the world's most prestigious sporting competition. Learn about its core original events (foot racing, wrestling, boxing and chariot racing), why it's associated with Hercules (or Pelops), and what fate befell women who tried to watch the Games despite prohibitions. The sculptures, mosaics, pottery art and votive offerings all pay tribute to athletes and athleticism, while bronze strigils were used by the athletes themselves to scrape down. Other Games of Ancient Greece also get a mention.

Information panels are in Greek, English, French and German.