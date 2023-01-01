Nikolopoulos Andritsena Library

In 1838 Konstantinos Nikopoulos, a composer, bibliophile and member of the movement looking to liberate Greece from the Turks, donated 4000 rare books to his father’s hometown to establish a school. Tomes of French philosophy, 16th-century translations of classic texts and manuscripts from Greece’s 1821 Independence movement are displayed in style upstairs. There's also a cast of a frieze from the Temple of Epicurean Apollo and a long explanatory video with English/French subtitles. It's located behind Hotel Theoxenia.