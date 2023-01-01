Kotsanas Museum

This extraordinary private collection gets into the literal nuts and bolts behind the technological achievements of the Ancient Greeks. Marvel at the mechanics of the crane used to build the Parthenon, the Antikythera Mechanism (the 'first laptop'), and a statue servant that serves holy water, touted as the 'world's oldest vending machine'. Fascinating, educational and marvellous for kids, both young and old. Excellent English explanations. The pieces are on display courtesy of the collector, mechanical engineer Kostas Kotsanas.