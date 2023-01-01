Prodromos Monastery

This monastery clings to the cliff face in memorable fashion. The monastery church is adorned with frescoes, while up the hill where the road ends is a modern chapel offering spectacular gorge views. Monks are welcoming and may even offer coffee and sweets to visitors. The monastery is on the Menalon Trail network from Dimitsana or Stemnitsa and is also accessible by road from between the two towns.

The monks request that you dress appropriately – no trousers for women, no shorts for men – although the rules are not usually enforced.