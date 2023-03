This old-style museum houses finds from the palace site and other Mycenaean weaponry, jewellery and pottery from tombs around Messinia. The prize pieces are the fragments of frescoes from the throne rooms at Nestor’s Palace and the Linear B tablets (the latter are copies). A new museum is in the planning stages.

It's located in the village of Chora, 4km northeast of Nestor’s Palace. Buses from Pylos to Kyparissia stop at Chora. If driving, follow signs for Kalamata.