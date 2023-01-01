Museum of Ancient Messini

The compact museum, by the turn-off for Ancient Messini, houses some wonderful statuary from the site – including a copy of one of the best-known statues in antiquity, Polykleitos' Doryphoros, and fine depictions of Hermes and Artemis Laphria. Those of Machaon and Podaleiros are assumed to be the work of Damophon, who specialised in oversized statues of gods and heroes and was responsible for many of the statues that once adorned Ancient Messini. Admission is included with the Ancient Messini entrance ticket.