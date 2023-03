This partially interactive, child-friendly museum focuses on treasures found in four regions – Kalamata, Pylia, Messini and Trifylia. Exhibits include everything from sculpture, pottery and funereal objects found in tholos tombs (Mycenaean tombs shaped like a beehive) at Nestor's Palace, to Roman mosaics, gold jewellery and votive offerings. It provides wonderful context to the surrounding areas.