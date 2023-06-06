Kalamata

Olive trees in Calamata after rein

Kalamata, famous worldwide for its olives, is Messinia’s capital and the second-largest city in the Peloponnese. Most travellers blitz through. Give it a chance and you'll discover a long beach, decent restaurants, good shopping, lively nightlife and some excellent museums.

  • Kastro

    Kastro

    Kalamata

    Looming over the town is the 13th-century kastro (fort). Remarkably, it survived the powerful 1986 earthquake that levelled the city. The entry gate is…

  • Archaeological Museum of Messenia

    Archaeological Museum of Messenia

    Kalamata

    This partially interactive, child-friendly museum focuses on treasures found in four regions – Kalamata, Pylia, Messini and Trifylia. Exhibits include…

  • Church of Ypapantis

    Church of Ypapantis

    Kalamata

    Kalamata's massive 19th-century cathedral is home to the icon after which the town takes its modern name. Pilgrims visit for its miracle-working icon of…

  • Military Museum

    Military Museum

    Kalamata

    One for war buffs, this museum's displays depict Greek military history from the Turkish occupation to the Greek Resistance to Nazi occupation and 21st…

  • Museum of Traditional Greek Costumes

    Museum of Traditional Greek Costumes

    Kalamata

    Opened in 2017, this stunning museum features a remarkable collection of Greek costumes that was donated by Victoria Karelia. Far from moth-eaten old hand…

  • History & Folklore Museum of Kalamata

    History & Folklore Museum of Kalamata

    Kalamata

    This quaint eggshell-blue building holds an exquisite collection of donated local artefacts – from tools and looms to household items and clothes – that…

