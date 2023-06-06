Shop
Kalamata, famous worldwide for its olives, is Messinia’s capital and the second-largest city in the Peloponnese. Most travellers blitz through. Give it a chance and you'll discover a long beach, decent restaurants, good shopping, lively nightlife and some excellent museums.
Kalamata
Looming over the town is the 13th-century kastro (fort). Remarkably, it survived the powerful 1986 earthquake that levelled the city. The entry gate is…
Archaeological Museum of Messenia
Kalamata
This partially interactive, child-friendly museum focuses on treasures found in four regions – Kalamata, Pylia, Messini and Trifylia. Exhibits include…
Kalamata
Kalamata's massive 19th-century cathedral is home to the icon after which the town takes its modern name. Pilgrims visit for its miracle-working icon of…
Kalamata
One for war buffs, this museum's displays depict Greek military history from the Turkish occupation to the Greek Resistance to Nazi occupation and 21st…
Museum of Traditional Greek Costumes
Kalamata
Opened in 2017, this stunning museum features a remarkable collection of Greek costumes that was donated by Victoria Karelia. Far from moth-eaten old hand…
History & Folklore Museum of Kalamata
Kalamata
This quaint eggshell-blue building holds an exquisite collection of donated local artefacts – from tools and looms to household items and clothes – that…
