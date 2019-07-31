Monemvasia

Surrounded by the teal waters of the Aegean Sea, imposing Monemvasia is an iceberg-like slab of rock, with sheer cliffs rising hundreds of metres from the sea, linked to the mainland by a single, highly defensible causeway.

    Kastro – Medieval Village

    Monemvasia

    Almost wholly surrounded by ocean, Monemvasia's fortified medieval village is divided into the lower town, bisected by a main cobbled street lined with…

  • Monemvasia Archaeological Collection

    Monemvasia Archaeological Collection

    Monemvasia

    This small museum housed in a former temple, Agios Andreas (596 AD), displays finds unearthed in the course of old town excavations, such as pottery from…

  • Agia Sofia

    Agia Sofia

    Monemvasia

    In a spectacular clifftop position in the upper town, this foursquare Byzantine church was built in the 12th century. Its interior is richly decorated…

