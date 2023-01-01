Myrtos Beach

Top choice in Kefallonia

From the road that zigzags down to it, you'll understand why Myrtos is touted as one of the most breathtaking beaches in all of Greece. From afar it's certainly a stunning sight, with electric-blue waters offset by what appears to be searing-white 'sand' (in reality it's white pebbles). Unfortunately, a scrappy car park rather spoils the idyll. Even so, it's a beautiful spot and once you're in the sea it’s heavenly.

The closest village is Divarata, which has a couple of tavernas, including Alexandros.

