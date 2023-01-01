Dedicated to Kefallonia’s patron saint, Moni Agiou Gerasimou is maintained by nuns. The large complex contains pretty gardens, a big, modern church and a small chapel, which encloses the cave to which St Gerasimos withdrew to escape the rigours of monastic life. Its interiors are filled with soot-stained frescoes and the air is heavy with incense. If you're lucky your visit will coincide with the haunting praying and singing of nuns clad head to toe in black.

The monastery is located in the Omala Valley. Take the stated opening hours with a heavenly pinch of salt.