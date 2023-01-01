Stavros Archaeological Museum

The most interesting exhibits in this one-room museum 10 minutes' walk outside Stavros come from a large sea cave in the bay to the south, now rendered inaccessible by earthquakes. The exhibits include fragments of the 13 bronze tripods found there, seeming to confirm a reference in Homer's 'Odyssey'. There are also 5000-year-old pots, spearheads and reliefs of gods. It's extraordinary to see what can be dug up around a small, otherwise nondescript village.