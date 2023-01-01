Shipwreck Beach Viewpoint

The most dramatic sight along the west coast is magnificent Shipwreck Beach. A favourite of Instagrammers travelling through the Greek islands, the beach is home to a stranded cargo ship that ran aground in the 1960s. The beach itself is only accessible on boat trips – in summer the waters immediately offshore are chock-a-block with sightseeing cruises – but you can admire it from above, and get that all-important selfie, from a precarious lookout platform signposted between Anafonitria and Volimes.

Do be careful here, though, if you're travelling with children or it's a windy day. There are no guardrails and the sheer cliff is quite unstable – it would be very easy to get blown off, and people have fallen here.