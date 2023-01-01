Devoted to Zakynthos' patron saint, the Church of St Dionysios (1948; rebuilt following the 1953 earthquake) stands at the southern end of the waterfront, near the ferry jetty. Its interior holds opulent gilt work and impressive frescoes. The contrast between visiting tourists in shorts and praying elderly locals dressed all in black is quite startling. Around the back of the church is a museum. Exhibits include ecclesiastical trappings and vestments, including those of Dionysios himself.

The saint’s well-preserved 400-year-old body is paraded out from the church on 24 August each year.