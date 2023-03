To give it its full name, the Museum of Solomos and Eminent Zakynthian People houses not only the archives of island-born poet Dionysios Solomos (1798–1857) but also his tomb. He’s best known for his 'Hymn to Liberty', now the Greek national anthem. Neither his memorabilia nor the sombre portraits of other famous Zakynthians – mostly 19th-century generals – have English captions.