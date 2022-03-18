Overview

Shielded from the open sea, its waterfront stretching along the landward side of a short peninsula, Argostoli was once renowned for its elegant Venetian-era architecture. Almost all of that was destroyed by earthquake in 1953, but Argostoli is now a lively, forward-looking town. The main focus of activity is just inland, centred on charming, freshly pedestrianised Plateia Valianou, where locals come to chat and eat at the many restaurants. In summer, musicians stroll the streets singing kantades (traditional songs accompanied by guitar and mandolin). Lithostroto, the pedestrian shopping street immediately south, is lined with stylish boutiques and cafes.