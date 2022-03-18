Argostoli

Shielded from the open sea, its waterfront stretching along the landward side of a short peninsula, Argostoli was once renowned for its elegant Venetian-era architecture. Almost all of that was destroyed by earthquake in 1953, but Argostoli is now a lively, forward-looking town. The main focus of activity is just inland, centred on charming, freshly pedestrianised Plateia Valianou, where locals come to chat and eat at the many restaurants. In summer, musicians stroll the streets singing kantades (traditional songs accompanied by guitar and mandolin). Lithostroto, the pedestrian shopping street immediately south, is lined with stylish boutiques and cafes.

  • Cephalonia Botanica

    Cephalonia Botanica

    Argostoli

    This lovely botanical garden, designed for the study, preservation and display of the island's plants and herbs, is located 2km south of central Argostoli…

  • Focas-Cosmetatos Foundation

    Focas-Cosmetatos Foundation

    Argostoli

    One of the few historic buildings in Argostoli to survive successive earthquakes now holds displays on Kefallonia’s cultural and political history,…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    Argostoli

    Kefallonia's archaeological museum, which holds treasures from all over the island, including Mycenaean finds, sustained serious damage in a 2014…

  • Platys Gialos

    Platys Gialos

    Argostoli

    This little ‘pocket’ beach, just beyond Makrys Gialos, has plenty of shade and very clear water, as well as a few places to eat.

  • Korgialenio History & Folklore Museum

    Korgialenio History & Folklore Museum

    Argostoli

    Dedicated to preserving Kefallonian art and culture, this fine museum houses icons, assorted furniture, clothes and artwork from the homes of gentry and…

  • Makrys Gialos

    Makrys Gialos

    Argostoli

    Blessed with enticing turquoise water, and located just 3km southwest of Argostoli, Makrys Gialos tends to be packed to the gills in summer with…

