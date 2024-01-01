Makrys Gialos

Argostoli

LoginSave

Blessed with enticing turquoise water, and located just 3km southwest of Argostoli, Makrys Gialos tends to be packed to the gills in summer with holidaying Brits.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Petani Beach

    Petani Beach

    9.16 MILES

    The highlight of the Paliki Peninsula is breathtaking Petani Beach, a spectacular strand of white sand and pebble that’s enough to entice a jaded mermaid…

  • Myrtos Beach

    Myrtos Beach

    13.29 MILES

    From the road that zigzags down to it, you'll understand why Myrtos is touted as one of the most breathtaking beaches in all of Greece. From afar it's…

  • Shipwreck Beach Viewpoint

    Shipwreck Beach Viewpoint

    21.79 MILES

    The most dramatic sight along the west coast is magnificent Shipwreck Beach. A favourite of Instagrammers travelling through the Greek islands, the beach…

  • Moni Agiou Gerasimou

    Moni Agiou Gerasimou

    6.06 MILES

    Dedicated to Kefallonia’s patron saint, Moni Agiou Gerasimou is maintained by nuns. The large complex contains pretty gardens, a big, modern church and a…

  • Agios Georgios Kastro

    Agios Georgios Kastro

    4.19 MILES

    This 16th-century Venetian castle enjoys stellar views from atop a conspicuous pyramid-shaped hill 7km southeast of Argostoli. Kefallonia's capital for…

  • Monastery of St George

    Monastery of St George

    22.1 MILES

    In an evocative clifftop site, the Monastery of St George has an interior covered in faded frescoes. The strange tower at the centre of the complex was…

  • Drogarati Cave

    Drogarati Cave

    9.79 MILES

    A popular stop for round-island coach tours, Drogarati Cave is a natural cavern hollowed into the hillside 4km south of Sami. A short, steep stairway…

  • School of Homer

    School of Homer

    22.79 MILES

    The tumbledown walls of this archaeological site, a short walk above the village of Stavros, have long been known as the School of Homer, but recent…

View more attractions

Nearby Argostoli attractions

1. Platys Gialos

0.44 MILES

This little ‘pocket’ beach, just beyond Makrys Gialos, has plenty of shade and very clear water, as well as a few places to eat.

2. Cephalonia Botanica

1.05 MILES

This lovely botanical garden, designed for the study, preservation and display of the island's plants and herbs, is located 2km south of central Argostoli…

3. Korgialenio History & Folklore Museum

1.54 MILES

Dedicated to preserving Kefallonian art and culture, this fine museum houses icons, assorted furniture, clothes and artwork from the homes of gentry and…

4. Archaeological Museum

1.63 MILES

Kefallonia's archaeological museum, which holds treasures from all over the island, including Mycenaean finds, sustained serious damage in a 2014…

5. Focas-Cosmetatos Foundation

1.69 MILES

One of the few historic buildings in Argostoli to survive successive earthquakes now holds displays on Kefallonia’s cultural and political history,…

6. Xi Beach

3.48 MILES

Red-sand Xi Beach has some appeal, but it's also the closest the island has to a fully-fledged package resort and it can feel overcrowded in summer. A 10…

7. Agios Georgios Kastro

4.19 MILES

This 16th-century Venetian castle enjoys stellar views from atop a conspicuous pyramid-shaped hill 7km southeast of Argostoli. Kefallonia's capital for…

8. Moni Agiou Gerasimou

6.06 MILES

Dedicated to Kefallonia’s patron saint, Moni Agiou Gerasimou is maintained by nuns. The large complex contains pretty gardens, a big, modern church and a…