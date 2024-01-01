Blessed with enticing turquoise water, and located just 3km southwest of Argostoli, Makrys Gialos tends to be packed to the gills in summer with holidaying Brits.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
9.16 MILES
The highlight of the Paliki Peninsula is breathtaking Petani Beach, a spectacular strand of white sand and pebble that’s enough to entice a jaded mermaid…
13.29 MILES
From the road that zigzags down to it, you'll understand why Myrtos is touted as one of the most breathtaking beaches in all of Greece. From afar it's…
21.79 MILES
The most dramatic sight along the west coast is magnificent Shipwreck Beach. A favourite of Instagrammers travelling through the Greek islands, the beach…
6.06 MILES
Dedicated to Kefallonia’s patron saint, Moni Agiou Gerasimou is maintained by nuns. The large complex contains pretty gardens, a big, modern church and a…
4.19 MILES
This 16th-century Venetian castle enjoys stellar views from atop a conspicuous pyramid-shaped hill 7km southeast of Argostoli. Kefallonia's capital for…
22.1 MILES
In an evocative clifftop site, the Monastery of St George has an interior covered in faded frescoes. The strange tower at the centre of the complex was…
9.79 MILES
A popular stop for round-island coach tours, Drogarati Cave is a natural cavern hollowed into the hillside 4km south of Sami. A short, steep stairway…
22.79 MILES
The tumbledown walls of this archaeological site, a short walk above the village of Stavros, have long been known as the School of Homer, but recent…
Nearby Argostoli attractions
0.44 MILES
This little ‘pocket’ beach, just beyond Makrys Gialos, has plenty of shade and very clear water, as well as a few places to eat.
1.05 MILES
This lovely botanical garden, designed for the study, preservation and display of the island's plants and herbs, is located 2km south of central Argostoli…
3. Korgialenio History & Folklore Museum
1.54 MILES
Dedicated to preserving Kefallonian art and culture, this fine museum houses icons, assorted furniture, clothes and artwork from the homes of gentry and…
1.63 MILES
Kefallonia's archaeological museum, which holds treasures from all over the island, including Mycenaean finds, sustained serious damage in a 2014…
5. Focas-Cosmetatos Foundation
1.69 MILES
One of the few historic buildings in Argostoli to survive successive earthquakes now holds displays on Kefallonia’s cultural and political history,…
3.48 MILES
Red-sand Xi Beach has some appeal, but it's also the closest the island has to a fully-fledged package resort and it can feel overcrowded in summer. A 10…
