Perhaps the most enticing of all the Ionian islands, magical Kefallonia is a place where it's easy to lose yourself, amid air thick with oleander and the sound of goat bells. The largest, and perhaps the most varied, of the islands, there's space to breathe here, and its convoluted coastline conceals all sorts of captivating coves and beach-lined bays lapped by gin-clear waters teeming with colourful fish. Despite the devastating earthquake of 1953 that razed much of the island's historic Venetian architecture, ravishing harbour-front villages such as Fiskardo and Assos still show off Italianate good looks, while the lush and mountainous interior, dotted with wild meadows, Mediterranean oak forests and vineyards, invites endless exploration.
Kefallonia
From the road that zigzags down to it, you'll understand why Myrtos is touted as one of the most breathtaking beaches in all of Greece. From afar it's…
Kefallonia
The highlight of the Paliki Peninsula is breathtaking Petani Beach, a spectacular strand of white sand and pebble that’s enough to entice a jaded mermaid…
Kefallonia
Dedicated to Kefallonia’s patron saint, Moni Agiou Gerasimou is maintained by nuns. The large complex contains pretty gardens, a big, modern church and a…
Kefallonia
This 16th-century Venetian castle enjoys stellar views from atop a conspicuous pyramid-shaped hill 7km southeast of Argostoli. Kefallonia's capital for…
Kefallonia
A popular stop for round-island coach tours, Drogarati Cave is a natural cavern hollowed into the hillside 4km south of Sami. A short, steep stairway…
Kefallonia
Red-sand Xi Beach has some appeal, but it's also the closest the island has to a fully-fledged package resort and it can feel overcrowded in summer. A 10…
Argostoli
This lovely botanical garden, designed for the study, preservation and display of the island's plants and herbs, is located 2km south of central Argostoli…
Kefallonia
Attractive, expansive and busy white-pebble beach (sadly often largely covered in sunloungers!), set against a mountainous green backdrop. Just 16km…
