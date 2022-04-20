Shop
Despite being connected to the mainland by a narrow causeway, making it one of the few Greek islands that you can drive to, much of Lefkada remains surprisingly unaffected by tourism.
Long famed as one of the best beaches in Greece, remote Egremni was devastated by an earthquake in 2015. Both the road that ran to the clifftop above it…
Set in beautiful hilltop gardens 3km west of town towards Agios Nikitas, Moni Faneromenis was founded in 1634 and rebuilt following a fire in 1886. The…
Guarding Lefkada at the start of the causeway, 1.4km from town, the Agia Mavra fortress was constructed in the 14th century and later expanded by the…
This excellent museum, west along the waterfront in the modern cultural centre, illuminates island history from the Palaeolithic era to the Romans. Prize…
The once-spectacular beach at Porto Katsiki, near the island's southwestern corner, sustained major earthquake damage in 2015. As the debris washes away,…
Collection of Post-Byzantine Icons
Upstairs in the local library, and unlocked on demand, this small gallery displays icons from the Ionian school and Russia that date to 1500. The two…
The captivating white-pebble beach of Kathisma is more easily accessed than many of Lefkada's west-coast beaches and so can get busy, but with scattered…
White-pebbled Pefkoulia Beach is a five-minute drive north of Agios Nikitas and can get busy in summer, but even crowds can't detract from its beauty.
