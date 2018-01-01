Welcome to Mirissa
Paradise is compromised slightly by an erosion problem on the east side of Mirissa, which is partly due to a government-built breakwater and partly due to sand-encroaching construction.
In recent years Mirissa has developed a reputation as a party destination for young travellers, and in high season DJs spin pumping tunes till late several nights a week. If you're looking for solitude and zen-like calm, this may not be the beach for you.
Top experiences in Mirissa
Mirissa activities
Whale Watching Cruise from Galle
Depart from your hotel in Galle or Unawatuna bright and early at 5:30am for this 6-hour whale watching cruise. Arrive at Mirissa Harbor and board the comfortable 50-foot (15-meter) passenger vessel. The ship is equipped with life jackets and all necessary safety equipment. With the warm southwest breeze blowing and the bright blue ocean unfurling below, enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast with morning tea onboard. Take plenty of time to gaze out on the water and spot blue whales, humpback whales, killer whales, and whale sharks. Perhaps you’ll also be able to see dolphins or sea turtles.
Private Tour: Whale Watching in Mirissa
You will be met by your tour guide at the piers of Mirissa. You will start your Whale Watching Tour at 6:30am. The boat will take two hours to reach the place where whales are commonly seen. It is recommended that you bring a packed breakfast with you. However, please be environmentally conscious and avoid littering. Sri Lanka has many types of whales inhabiting its waters. The whale population around Mirissa, which lies on the southern coast of the island, includes blue whales, sperm whales, fin whales, occasional orcas, and many types of dolphins. They are best seen between the months of December and April, when the seas are comparatively calmer. Your boat will be reducing speed and engine noise as you approach the site where whales are most seen. You will be stopping at a safe distance of at least 300 feet away, with your closest approach being a 100 feet. This tour will allow you to watch the whales responsibly with minimal environmental impact. Your naturalist on board will give you more information on the whales and their behavior. He will also assist you with identifying the whales that you see. Look out for the spout of air and water, which signifies a whale coming up to breathe. You will be spending approximately an hour at the site, watching the whales. Ensure that you do not disturb the whales. You will be completing your tour and will be dropped off at the pier by 11:30am.
7-Night Private Tour of Sri Lanka
Day 1: Airport - Colombo You will be picked-up Bandaranaike International Airport and taken to your hotel for check in.Overnight in Colombo Day 2: Colombo - DambullaEnjoy the scenic drive to Dambulla, en-route visit Dambulla Cave Temple, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.Overnight in Dambulla Day 3: Dambulla - KandyClimb the famous Sigiriya Rock Fortress in the morning, embark on the Sigiriya Village tour in an Ox cart, enjoy a traditional Sri Lankan lunch in a tree house, and visit a spice garden before arriving in Kandy where you will watch a cultural show in the evening.Overnight in Kandy Day 4: Kandy - Kitulgala - Nuwara EliyaVisit Dalada Maligawa (Temple of the Tooth) at 6am and the Botanic Garden, Gem Museum, and Silk factory. Journey to Kitulgala to do water rafting. If you do not want to water raft, you may choose to proceed directly to Nuwara Eliya to visit a tea plantation and factory to learn about this native product. Visit Devon Falls, one of the most popular waterfalls in Sri Lanka.Overnight in Nuwara Eliya Day 5: Nuwaraeliya - Ella - TissamaharamaRelax on a 3-hour Ella train trip through beautiful scenery including waterfalls, tea plantations and vegetable gardens. You will be picked up by your driver at the Ella Train Station and proceed to Tissamaharama, which takes approximately 2 hours.Overnight in Tissamaharama Day 6: Tissamaharama - Mirissa Embark on a Yala Safari at 5:30am and proceed to Mirissa, en-route visit the Hummanaya Blow Hole, the second-largest blow hole in the world. Overnight in Mirissa Day 7: Mirissa - Galle - BentotaEnjoy whale watching at 5:30am, after that proceed to Bentota. En-route watch stilt fishermen, visit Galle Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and do Maduganga Boat safari where you are taken to the small cinnamon islands. Visit a turtle farm in Kosgoda.Overnight in Bentota Day 8: Bentota - Colombo There is no itinerary planned for the day. You will be transferred back to Colombo and dropped off at Bandaranaike International Airport.
Whale Watching in Mirissa from Bentota
You will be starting your tour from your hotel in Bentota at 4:30 am. Your chauffeur will be picking you up from your hotel and driving you to Mirissa. You will be met by your boat tour guide at the piers of Mirissa. You will start your Whale Watching Tour at 6:30 am. The boat will take two hours to reach the place where whales are commonly seen. It is recommended that you bring a packed breakfast with you. However, please be environmentally conscious and avoid littering. Sri Lanka has many types of whales inhabiting its waters. The whale population around Mirissa, which lies on the southern coast of the island, includes blue whales, sperm whales, fin whales, occasional orcas, and many types of dolphins. They are best seen between the months of December and April when the seas are comparatively calmer. Your boat will be reducing speed and engine noise as you approach the site where whales are most seen. You will be stopping at a safe distance of at least 300 feet away, with your closest approach being a 100 feet. This tour will allow you to watch the whales responsibly with minimal environmental impact. Your naturalist on board will give you more information on the whales and their behaviour. He will also assist you with identifying the whales that you see. Look out for the spout of air and water, which signifies a whale coming up to breathe. You will be spending approximately an hour at the site, watching the whales. Ensure that you do not disturb the whales. You will be completing your tour and will be dropped off at the pier by 11:30 am. After the tour, you will return to your vehicle and you’ll get back to the hotel by 01:30 pm, completing your tour
9-Night Grand Tour in Sri Lanka
Day 1: Colombo/Dambulla Pickup from the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo and transfer to Dambulla. En-route, stop by the Spice Garden where all sort of spices and herbs are described. Overnight in Dambulla. Day 2: Dambulla/Sigiriya/Dambulla After breakfast, visit Dambulla Cave Temple which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Afterwards, climb the famous Sigiriya rock, which was also assigned a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1982. In evening do the Sigiriya Village tour in an Ox- cart, where you can also have a traditional Sri Lankan lunch in a tree house. Stay overnight in Dambulla. Day 3: Dambulla/Kandy After breakfast, drive to Kandy and visit the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic. It is a Buddhist temple in the city of Kandy and is located in the royal palace complex of the former Kingdom of Kandy. In the evening at 5pm, watch a cultural show in Kandy, where all the traditional dances are shown on stage. Check in to a hotel in Kandy. Day 4: Kandy/Kitulgala/Nuwara Eliya After breakfast, visit the Botanical Garden followed by a Kandy city tour. Later on, drive to Kitulgala and have fun with water rafting that takes you along the water for 5 km. En route to Nuwara Eliya, visit a tea factory. On the way you can observe tea plantations and waterfalls. Stay overnight in Nuwara Eliya. Day 5: Nuwaraeliya - Ella In the morning you take a train trip from Nuwara Eliya to Ella, approximately 3 hours. During the ride, enjoy the beauty of Sri Lanka while passing through the middle of the tea plantations and vegetable gardens. Visit Little Adam's Peak in Ella; it offers splendid views and a not-too-hard trek. Stay overnight in Ella. Day 6: Ella/Tissamaharama Drive to Tissamaharama in the morning, and after check-in at the hotel, visit the Yala Safari at 1:30pm. After spending 3-4 hours in Yala National Park, transfer back to the hotel and you can explore for the rest of the day. Day 7: Tissamaharama/Mirissa Drive to Mirissa and have fun with scuba diving, whale watching (depending on the season). Stay overnight in a Mirissa hotel. Day 8: Mirissa/Galle/Hikkaduwa/Kosgoda/Bentota Visit the Hummanaya Blow Hole which is the second largest blow hole in the world, followed by the famous Galle Fort. Also, explore the moonstone mine in Hikkaduwa, and the Kosgoda turtle farm. Stay overnight in Bentota. Day 9: Bentota Enjoy a leisure day exploring the beautiful city of Bentota and take it easy at your hotel. Day 10: Bentota/Colombo There is no itinerary planned for the day. You will be transferred to the airport in Colombo according to your flight departure time.
Private 6-Day Sightseeing Tour around Sri Lanka
Day 1: Airport/Negombo Pickup from the Bandaranaike International Airport and transfer to a Hotel in Negombo for Check in. Feel free to relax yourself at your hotel, after a long flight. Day 2: Negombo/Kandy After breakfast proceed to Kandy, the second largest city in Sri Lanka located in the Central Province. It was the last capital of the ancient kings' era of Sri Lanka. The city lies in the midst of hills in the Kandy plateau, which crosses an area of tropical plantations, mainly tea. Kandy is both an administrative and religious city and is also the capital of the Central Province. Kandy is the home of the famous Temple of the Tooth Relic. En-route to Kandy visit Herbal garden. Watch a cultural show starting at 5pm and afterwards visit the Tooth Temple in the evening. Stay overnight in Kandy. Day 3: Kandy /Kitulgala /Nuwara Eliya After breakfast proceed to Nuwara Eliya, it is located at a rise of 1890 meters over the sea level and is the most elevated city in Sri Lanka. En-route go water rafting in Kitulgala, visit a tea factory and watch tea picking as Nuwara Eliya is very famous for its tea. Stay overnight in Nuwara Eliya. Day 4: Nuwara Eliya/Ella/Tissamaharama After breakfast, go on the Ella train trip from Nuwara Eliya to Ella, which takes approximately 3 hours. Train goes through wonderful sites, which is surrounded by tea plantations and vegetable gardens. After the train trip proceed to Tissamaharama. Overnight in Tissamaharama. Day 5: Tissamaharama/Mirissa In the morning from 5:30am to 10:30am go on the Yala Safari in a Safari Jeep. Yala national park spreads over an area of 1260 square kilometers. It is the most visited and second largest national park in Sri Lanka. After the Safari proceed to Mirissa. Check in to your Hotel at Mirissa. Day 6: Mirissa/ColomboYou can do whale watching at 5.00 am. It depends on your departure time at the airport. You will be transferred back to Colombo and dropped off at Bandaranaike International Airport.