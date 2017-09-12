Welcome to Alaska
Bears larger than bison, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The word ‘epic’ barely does Alaska justice.
The Call of the Wild
Pure, raw, unforgiving and humongous in scale, Alaska is a place that arouses basic instincts and ignites what Jack London termed the 'call of the wild.' Yet, unlike London and his gutsy, gold-rush companions, visitors today will have a far easier time penetrating the region's vast, feral wilderness. Indeed, one of the beauties of the 49th state is its accessibility. Few other places in the US allow you to scale an unclimbed mountain, walk where – quite possibly – no human foot has trodden before, or sally forth into a national park that gets fewer annual visitors than the International Space Station.
All Creatures Great and Small
Who needs zoos when you can get close-up views of brown bears snatching leaping salmon out of angry waterfalls or see curious moose posing majestically on national-park roadsides? Alaska is a land for wilderness purists who desire to observe big fauna in its natural habitat. This is no place for the timid. Hiking in unguarded backcountry might sometimes feel like being a guest in a very big food chain, but keep your wits about you, and the musk oxen, gray wolves, bears, caribou and other creatures great and small will quietly accept you into their domain.
Life on the Frontier
Space might be the final frontier, but for those without billions of dollars and their own space rocket, Alaska can provide a pretty gritty alternative. With scant phone coverage and a dearth of anything that passes for urban sophistication, this is a region for ‘doing’ rather than hanging out in coffee bars. Get a skilled bush pilot to land you on a crevasse-riddled glacier, or hire a backcountry guiding company to take you on a bracing paddle down an almost-virgin river. Whether you go it alone with bear-spray, or place yourself in the hands of an experienced ’sourdough’ (Alaskan old-timer), the rewards are immeasurable.
Tales of the Unexpected
For savvy repeat visitors, the real joys of Alaska are the ones you least expect: ginormous vegetables, epic bus rides, half-forgotten Russian cemeteries, friendly, hassle-free airports, and dive bars where no one's rethought their hairstyle since 1984. Welcome to a state with as many offbeat attractions as off-the-beaten-track locations. Imagine a land where locals still go subsistence hunting, campers plan gold-panning expeditions in the wilderness and wi-fi is just a rumor. Pitch in with a quirky medley of contrarians, rat-race escapees, wanderers, dreamers, back-to-the-landers and Alaska Natives and discover what makes America's biggest state tick.
Skagway Shore Excursion: Full-Day Tour of the Yukon
When your cruise ship docks in Skagway, begin your adventure by climbing the Klondike Highway north to the US/Canadian border, which parallels the 1898 Gold Rush Trail. Cross into Canada and traverse through the spectacular Northern Boreal Forest, which includes Bove Island, Tutshi Lake and Tagish Lake. After you break for a photo at the Yukon border, you'll travel on to Lake Bennett, see the "World's Smallest Desert" and marvel at gorgeous Emerald Lake. Stop at the Caribou Crossing Trading Post and Museum where you can relax and enjoy a tasty, satisfying lunch of baked chicken with BBQ sauce, baked potato, coleslaw, dinner rolls, donuts and coffee -- Yukon style! After lunch, visit one of the most spectacular wildlife museums in the North Country. As you stroll through the 9,000-square foot (2743-square meter) museum, you will find the quality of the wildlife exhibits to be truly remarkable. The museum's exhibits range from Ice Age specimens to animals more recently introduced into the Yukon. Also, included are exotic animals from both the arctic and sub-arctic regions of Alaska and the Yukon, as well as from around the world. Also at Caribou Crossing are the lovable Huskies preparing for the Yukon Quest dog sled race. Pet the dogs and play with puppies, and hear the musher's adventures of dog sledding in the Yukon during the winter! As you journey back to Skagway, keep your eye out for possible wildlife sightings, such as bears, moose, caribou, Dall sheep and mountain goats.
Juneau Shore Excursion: Helicopter Tour and Icefield Walk
When your cruise ship docks at the Juneau port, you'll be picked up from the cruise terminal and you'll kick off your Alaskan experience with an informative and entertaining van ride from your Juneau hotel to the heliport to begin your amazing helicopter tour. Enjoy stellar aerial views as you soar over rock formations and icefalls while learning about the spectacular sights from your knowledgeable pilot, who'll act as your guide for your entire experience, including your landing and walkabout on the glacier. Make your way by helicopter to either the Herbert Glacier descending to the glacier below for the second part of your tour.When you land, you'll be taken on a serene walk along the glacier surface, nestled among mountain peaks blanketed in ice and snow – a beautiful sight! You'll learn about your surroundings and be free to ask your pilot-guide any questions you have about Alaska's natural history, geology, meteorology and more. Be sure to dress warmly, as it can be quite cold on the glacier. After your time on the icefield, savor more aerial views on your helicopter flight back to Juneau.
Skagway Shore Excursion: Half-Day Tour to the Yukon Border
The White Pass was a route that was used in 1898 during the Gold Rush by those seeking fortune and you will discover this famous trail on your half-day tour of the Yukon via mini-bus. After your ship docks in Skagway, you'll head out up the Klondike Highway, beholding impressive scenery as you go, from the breathtaking coastal mountain ranges to the stunning waterfalls. Travel past local landmarks such as WP&YR railroad, Brackett Wagon Road, Pitchfork Falls and Moore Creek Bridge; then climb a 3292-foot (1003-meter) summit to White Pass and enter into Canada and the "Tormented" Valley, a subarctic alpine tundra.As you journey through Canada, keep an eye out for native wildlife -- you may spot moose, bears, birds, sheep, goats and more! While in the Northern Boreal Forest, you'll stop at Lakes Tutshi and Windy Arm, which are surrounded mile-high mountains. Lastly, take a photo at the Yukon Border sign for memorable photo souvenir.
Skagway, White Pass Summit, Tormented Valley Shore Excursion
Spend time in port in Skagway breathing in the fresh mountain air and enjoying the great outdoors! Glimpse amazing views of spectacular mountains and coastal rainforests, and see historic landmarks including Brackett Wagon Road, Pitchfork Falls, Moore Creek Bridge, and the WP&YR railroad. Included is the Skagway City Overlook, where you can enjoy breathtaking views of the town, harbor and cruise ships. At the Klondike Gold Rush Cemetery, hear the tale of Frank Reid and "Soapy" Smith and the gunfight that changed the future of Skagway.Leaving Skagway for the White Pass Summit area, you'll journey along the Klondike Highway which parallels the White Pass Railroad, a popular tourist attraction today. In between visiting historic points of interest, distant glacier views, thundering waterfalls and majestic mountain vistas, you can relive the Klondike Gold Rush with stories from your guide. Continue traveling parallel to the White Pass Trail and White Pass Railroad, climbing 3,292-feet (1,003-meter) to the summit before descending into the upper portion of the daunting Tormented Valley. The Tormented Valley contains large areas with an almost lunar appearance, making this one of the most unique eco-systems in North America. Explore a forest-tundra ecotone with a stunted forest of 300-year old trees and alpine tundra. The final leg will be through the Tormented Valley, with a stop at Summit Lake. As you survey the landscape of the White Pass Summit Area, admire unforgiving wilderness that inspired such classic authors as Jack London and Robert Service. Returning to Skagway, stop at the "Welcome to Alaska" sign, the most popular photo stop on this bus tour.
Skagway Shore Excursion: Chilkoot Trail Hike and Float Tour
This guided 2.0-mile (3.2-km) hike on the world-famous Chilkoot Trail runs through spectacular temperate rainforest. It's a moderate hike and is fairly steep over uneven terrain for the first half mile (0.8 km), going uphill for about 300 feet elevation (92 meters) and then back downhill the same elevation and distance, with the remaining mile on level ground for the last mile. Your naturalist guide will point out wildlife and native plants and tell stories of Skagway and the Klondike Gold Rush. Retrace the footsteps of stampeding prospectors who bypassed Skagway's White Pass Trail, to hike the Chilkoot Trail in order to reach the headwaters of the Yukon River. The Chilkoot Trail was the most direct route leading from the Skagway/Dyea area to the Klondike Gold Fields around Dawson City in the Yukon. At the end of the hike, you will board an eight-eleven man rubber raft with your guide for a peaceful river float through the Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park on the Taiya River, which runs parallel to the historic Chilkoot Trail. As you continue floating down the Taiya River, you will see little evidence of human civilization. However, you may see or hear the signs of a wide variety of wildlife, including bears, otters, salmon and eagles, all of which make their homes in the Taiya River Valley. After your Taiya River float, you will be treated to a riverbank snack before ending your adventure back in Skagway and boarding your cruise ship.
Juneau Shore Excursion: Helicopter Tour and Dogsledding
When your cruise ship docks at the Juneau port, you'll be picked up from the cruise terminal and you'll kick off your Alaskan experience with an informative and entertaining van ride from your Juneau hotel to the heliport to begin your amazing helicopter tour. Board a state-of-the-art helicopter and admire aerial views as you soar over the glaciers of the Juneau Icefield.Landing at a secluded camp on Herbert Glacier, you'll be surrounded by mountain peaks and a vast, ancient snowfield, making you feel like you're the only group of people in the world. You'll be greeted by a team of Alaskan huskies for your dogsled ride and have the choice to ride the dogsled runners or stay comfortably seated as your dog team pulls you along the endless fields of snow.Back at camp, hear stories about the famous Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race from expert mushers. In fact, the owner of the tour company won the Yukon Quest 1,000 Mile International Sled Dog Race, and finished the Iditarod in 2nd place -- all in the same year! You'll have opportunities to ask questions, snap photos and even dress up in original Iditarod Trail dogsled gear and finishing bibs.When your time on the glacier is over, hop back in the helicopter and savor the views again as you rise up and over the icefield back to Juneau. Upon landing you'll have the opportunity for final photos and time to warm up before enjoying a return van trip back to your cruise port.The total tour time is approximately 1.5 hours, from liftoff at the heliport to return to the helicopter base. When you land, you'll be taken back to the Juneau port to board your ship.