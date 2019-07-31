Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
In our collective consciousness, Alaska represents the concept of the raw wilderness. But that untamed perception can be as much a deterrent as a draw. For many travelers, in-depth exploration of this American frontier is a daunting task.
Denali National Park & Preserve
What makes 20,310ft Denali (formerly Mt McKinley) one of the world’s great scenic mountains is the sheer independent rise of its bulk. Denali begins at a…
Denali National Park & Preserve
This scenic area, at 3500ft, has views of the Toklat River to the south. The pass, which is a regular stop on Denali tour- and shuttle-bus routes, gets…
Denali National Park & Preserve
Eielson is the most common turning-around point for day trippers taking the shuttle or tour buses into the park. This remote outpost is built directly…
Denali National Park & Preserve
This station, situated at the crossing over the eponymous river, is one of the major stops on both the Denali shuttle route and Denali bus tours. On site,…
Denali National Park & Preserve
This pass – the first major pass you cross on Park Rd – is known as a prime habitat for Toklat brown bears.
Filter by interest:
Destination PracticalitiesA first-time guide to Denali National Park and Preserve
Apr 12, 2025 • 11 min read