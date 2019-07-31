Denali National Park & Preserve

In our collective consciousness, Alaska represents the concept of the raw wilderness. But that untamed perception can be as much a deterrent as a draw. For many travelers, in-depth exploration of this American frontier is a daunting task.

  • DENALI NATIONAL PARK, ALASKA, USA - JUNE 9 2013: Mt McKinley on a clear day on June 9 2013 in Alaska. Mt McKinley is the highest mountain in North America and on August 28 2015 was renamed to Denali. 389540554 outdoor, snowy, clear, natural, park, national, day, dramatic, glacier, summer, tundra, denali, range, mckinley, mt, blue, wilderness, mountain, sky, scenic, snow, wild, nature, pretty, alaska, landscape

    Denali

    Denali National Park & Preserve

    What makes 20,310ft Denali (formerly Mt McKinley) one of the world’s great scenic mountains is the sheer independent rise of its bulk. Denali begins at a…

  • Polychrome Overlook, Denali National Park.

    Polychrome Pass Overlook

    Denali National Park & Preserve

    This scenic area, at 3500ft, has views of the Toklat River to the south. The pass, which is a regular stop on Denali tour- and shuttle-bus routes, gets…

  • Eielson Visitor Center

    Eielson Visitor Center

    Denali National Park & Preserve

    Eielson is the most common turning-around point for day trippers taking the shuttle or tour buses into the park. This remote outpost is built directly…

  • Toklat River Contact Station

    Toklat River Contact Station

    Denali National Park & Preserve

    This station, situated at the crossing over the eponymous river, is one of the major stops on both the Denali shuttle route and Denali bus tours. On site,…

  • Sable Pass

    Sable Pass

    Denali National Park & Preserve

    This pass – the first major pass you cross on Park Rd – is known as a prime habitat for Toklat brown bears.

