This station, situated at the crossing over the eponymous river, is one of the major stops on both the Denali shuttle route and Denali bus tours. On site, you'll find some indoor toilet blocks, a few displays and some books for sale, as well as telescopes to check out Dall sheep on the neighboring hills.

From here, hikers can wander along the bed of the Toklat in any direction. Wildlife spottings are common in the riverbed, so trek carefully.