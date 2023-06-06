Ketchikan

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Ketchikan, Alaska. Creek Street, the historic broadwalk.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Close to Alaska’s southern tip, where the Panhandle plunges deep into British Columbia, lies rainy Ketchikan, the state’s fourth-largest city, squeezed onto a narrow strip of coast on Revillagigedo Island abutting the Tongass Narrows. Ketchikan is known for its commercial salmon fishing and indigenous Haida and Tlingit heritage – there is no better place in the US to see totem poles in all their craning, colorful glory. Every year between May and September, Ketchikan kowtows to around one million cruise-ship passengers, a deluge that turns the town into something of a tourist circus. Some cruisers stay in town, ferrying between souvenir shops and Ketchikan’s emblematic totems. Others jump on boats or seaplanes bound for the Gothic majesty of Misty Fiords National Monument, a nearby wilderness area.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Saxman Native Village & Totem Park

    Saxman Native Village & Totem Park

    Ketchikan

    On South Tongass Hwy, 2.5 miles south of Ketchikan, is this incorporated Tlingit village of 475 residents. It's best known for Saxman Totem Park, which…

  • Totem Heritage Center

    Totem Heritage Center

    Ketchikan

    For a crash course in Southeast Alaska's impressive totem art look no further than the Totem Heritage Center, where old poles brought from deserted…

  • Native American Totems and Clan Houses located at Totem Bight State Historic Site.

    Totem Bight State Park

    Ketchikan

    Ten miles north of downtown Ketchikan is this seaside park that contains 14 restored totem poles, a colorful community house and a viewing deck…

  • Dolly's House

    Dolly's House

    Ketchikan

    Dolly's house, in Creek St, looks like a dollhouse from the outside, but it once operated as a bastion of the world's oldest profession (read:…

  • Southeast Alaska Discovery Center

    Southeast Alaska Discovery Center

    Ketchikan

    Three large totems greet you in the lobby of this center run by the National Park Service (NPS), while a school of silver salmon suspended from the…

  • Creek Street

    Creek Street

    Ketchikan

    Departing from Stedman St is Creek St (a boardwalk built over Ketchikan Creek on pilings), a history book of misshapen wood-paneled houses painted in…

  • Hopkins Alley

    Hopkins Alley

    Ketchikan

    Up in Newtown, just north of the road tunnel, is an old wooden boardwalk furnished with buildings constructed in the early 20th century on the profits of…

  • Waterfront Promenade

    Waterfront Promenade

    Ketchikan

    Ketchikan’s newest boardwalk is the Waterfront Promenade, which begins near Berth 4, passes Harbor View Park (a city park that is composed entirely of…

View more attractions

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Ketchikan