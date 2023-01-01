Dolly's house, in Creek St, looks like a dollhouse from the outside, but it once operated as a bastion of the world's oldest profession (read: prostitution). These days it's a slightly over-theatrical museum dedicated to a notorious era when the whole of Creek St served as a giant den of iniquity.

The house is the erstwhile parlor of the city’s most famous madam, Dolly Arthur. Tours include a look at the brothel, including its bar, which was placed over a trapdoor to the creek for quick disposal of bootleg whiskey.