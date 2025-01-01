Native American Totems and Clan Houses located at Totem Bight State Historic Site.

© Daniel Shumny/Shutterstock

Totem Bight State Historical Park

Ketchikan

Ten miles north of downtown Ketchikan is this seaside park that contains 14 restored totem poles, a colorful community house and a viewing deck overlooking Tongass Narrows. There are various interpretive boards explaining the importance of this attractive site, which was one of the earliest attempts to revive the dying art of totem carving in the 1930s. A park ranger is usually on-site.

