Fairbanks

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Aurora Borealis

Getty Images/Vetta

Overview

Fairbanks is the only 'city' in the interior, and the largest settlement for hundreds of miles, but it has many characteristics of a small town. Everyone seems to know everyone, and 'everyone' includes some truly fascinating characters – sled-dog breeders, crusading environmentalists, college students, gun nuts, military personnel, outdoor enthusiasts, bush pilots, and the rest of the usual Alaska cast of oddities. Because the city sits at the nexus of some truly epic routes – north to the Arctic, east to Canada and south to Denali – you'll almost inevitably end up spending time here, and that time is rarely boring.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • USA, Alaska, Fairbanks, University of Alaska, Museum of the North

    University of Alaska Museum of the North

    Fairbanks

    In an architecturally abstract, igloo- and aurora-inspired edifice sits one of Alaska’s finest museums, with artifact-rich exhibits on the geology,…

  • Pioneer Park

    Pioneer Park

    Fairbanks

    Like many cities with little surviving history, Fairbanks attempts to recreate the 'old' days in a historical theme park. Suffice to say, it doesn't…

  • Large Animal Research Station

    Large Animal Research Station

    Fairbanks

    If you can’t make a trip to the Arctic for a little wildlife observation, consider visiting this research station that tends herds of musk ox, reindeer…

  • International Arctic Research Center

    International Arctic Research Center

    Fairbanks

    Located on the University of Alaska campus, the center has become a leading authority on climate change. Its work includes investigating the impacts of…

  • Golden Heart Plaza

    Golden Heart Plaza

    Fairbanks

    This square is meant to serve as a natural nexus point for downtown activity in Fairbanks. Within the riverside square, you'll see a clock tower, winter…

  • Fairbanks Community & Dog Mushing Museum

    Fairbanks Community & Dog Mushing Museum

    Fairbanks

    A small but packed museum that traces the city’s history through old photos, newspaper clippings and historical artifacts from daily life. One room…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Fairbanks

asheville, United States â€“ November 17, 2021: A beautiful shot of a tree Christmas, chairs and lights in Biltmore Estate, Asheville, North Carolina during the Christmas Holidays asheville, United States – November 17, 2021: A beautiful shot of a tree Christmas, chairs and lights in Biltmore Estate, Asheville, North Carolina during the Christmas Holidays 1452845297 north carolina, tree christmas, lights, retro, urban, chairs, interior, photos, images, home, building, background, style, wall, outdoor, landmark, beautiful, texture, light

Tips & Advice

Welcome to Christmas Town, USA

Dec 5, 2024 • 5 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Fairbanks