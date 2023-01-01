Morris Thompson Cultural & Visitors Center

There are a few contenders for 'best visitor center in Alaska' but this one, an ingenious mix of museum, info point and cultural center, has to be in the running. Inside are exhibits on Alaskan history and Alaska Native culture, as well as daily movies and cultural performances. Outside, on the grounds, don't miss the historic cabin and moose-antler arch.

The on-site Tanana Chiefs Conference Cultural Programs are designed to share Native culture with the wider world, and also ensure it survives to the next generation. There are one-hour cultural performances (1pm, 3pm and 5pm), live craft-making demonstrations (schedule varies; call ahead) and the opportunity to make your own crafts under the guidance of Native artists.