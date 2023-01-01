Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge

Birds have been migrating through this idyllic little stretch of farmland for millennia, and when the local dairy finally shut its doors, the community rallied to preserve the land. More than 100 species can now be seen in summer, including thousands of sandhill cranes during August.

The Farmhouse Visitor Center has a handbook to help you get the most out of the short trails through the nearby boreal forest and wetlands (bring bug spray). Volunteers also lead one-hour nature walks at 10am Monday through Saturday, and at 7pm on Wednesday, from June through August.