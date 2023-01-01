Large Animal Research Station

If you can’t make a trip to the Arctic for a little wildlife observation, consider visiting this research station that tends herds of musk ox, reindeer and caribou. The station studies the animals’ unique adaptations to the sub-Arctic climate, and viewing areas outside the fenced pastures allow a free look at the herds any time.

To see the facility itself, you must partake in a 45-minute guided walk. When you're done, check out the on-site shop that sells qiviut hats and scarves. Qiviut is musk-ox wool spun very fine, an incredibly warm, soft and – fair warning – expensive natural fiber.