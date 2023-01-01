Like many cities with little surviving history, Fairbanks attempts to recreate the 'old' days in a historical theme park. Suffice to say, it doesn't always work. The most prominent sight in the rather dowdy 44-acre Pioneer Park is the SS Nenana, a hulking stern-wheeler that once plied the Yukon River. Many of the old homes and stores are relocated historic buildings.

You'll find dusty exhibitions on the olden days scattered here and there. Most interesting is the Pioneer Air Transportation Museum, which boasts some vintage planes. A miniature train, the Crooked Creek & Whiskey Island Railroad, gives rides (adult/child $2/1) around the park for an overview from noon to 7:45pm.

To get to Pioneer Park, take the Metropolitan Area Commuter Service Blue or Red Line bus.