This large, lakeside protected area represents the last phase of an Army Corps of Engineers flood-control project prompted by the Chena River’s flooding of Fairbanks in 1967.

Two separate parks make up the space, offering nature paths, paved trails and swimming, plus boat rentals ($10 per hour). Three campground loops provide access to about 80 sites. Note that the entrance to the recreation area is 2 miles off the Richardson Hwy – follow the signs after you exit.