Seward

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Seward Municipal Boat Harbor On Resurrection Bay On The Kenai Peninsula In Southcentral, Alaska.

Getty Images/First Light

Overview

Perched on the edge of Resurrection Bay, Seward offers out-of-this-world views of water, sky, mountain and forest, and is easily accessed by road, boat and rail. Because of its size (and its history as a railroad port), there is plenty of nightlife and lots of good restaurants in the picturesque old-time downtown area.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Alaska Sealife Center in Seward.

    Alaska Sealife Center

    Seward

    A fitting legacy of the Exxon Valdez oil-spill settlement, this $56-million marine research center is more than just one of Alaska’s finest attractions…

  • Benny Benson Memorial

    Benny Benson Memorial

    Seward

    This humble monument at the corner of the Seward Hwy and Dairy Hill Lane honors Seward’s favorite son, Benny Benson. In 1926 the orphaned 13-year-old…

  • Seward Community Library & Museum

    Seward Community Library & Museum

    Seward

    This eclectic museum has an excellent Iditarod exhibit, a rare 49-star US flag, and relics of Seward’s Russian era, the 1964 Good Friday Earthquake and…

  • Small-Boat Harbor

    Small-Boat Harbor

    Seward

    The small-boat harbor at the northern end of 4th Ave hums during the summer with fishing boats, charter vessels, cruise ships and a number of sailboats…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Seward

A rocky shoreline and a lodge near the water.

Beaches

Why Alaska continues to be the Last Frontier

Mar 27, 2019 • 6 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Seward