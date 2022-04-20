Shop
Getty Images/First Light
Perched on the edge of Resurrection Bay, Seward offers out-of-this-world views of water, sky, mountain and forest, and is easily accessed by road, boat and rail. Because of its size (and its history as a railroad port), there is plenty of nightlife and lots of good restaurants in the picturesque old-time downtown area.
A fitting legacy of the Exxon Valdez oil-spill settlement, this $56-million marine research center is more than just one of Alaska’s finest attractions…
This humble monument at the corner of the Seward Hwy and Dairy Hill Lane honors Seward’s favorite son, Benny Benson. In 1926 the orphaned 13-year-old…
Seward Community Library & Museum
This eclectic museum has an excellent Iditarod exhibit, a rare 49-star US flag, and relics of Seward’s Russian era, the 1964 Good Friday Earthquake and…
The small-boat harbor at the northern end of 4th Ave hums during the summer with fishing boats, charter vessels, cruise ships and a number of sailboats…
