Benny Benson Memorial

This humble monument at the corner of the Seward Hwy and Dairy Hill Lane honors Seward’s favorite son, Benny Benson. In 1926 the orphaned 13-year-old Alaska Native boy submitted his design for the Alaska state flag, arguably the loveliest in the Union.

His stellar design (you can see one of his first at the library) includes the North Star, symbolizing the northernmost state, the Great Bear constellation for strength, and a blue background representing the sky and the forget-me-not, Alaska’s state flower.