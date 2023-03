This eclectic museum has an excellent Iditarod exhibit, a rare 49-star US flag, and relics of Seward’s Russian era, the 1964 Good Friday Earthquake and the 1989 oil spill. There are also lots of amusing antiques, including an ancient electric hair-curling machine, plus movies and a children's section.

The staff are enthusiastic and knowledgeable, and worth engaging. The library is a good place to relax on a rainy day (and entrance is free).