If Alaska is primarily characterized by both beauty and hostility, the fiery rim of volcanic islands stretching into the Pacific is the prime example of this dichotomy.

  • Aleutian WWII National Historic Area

    Aleutian WWII National Historic Area

    In 1996 Congress created this 134-acre national historic area to commemorate the bloody events of WWII that took place on the Aleutian Islands. Most of…

  • Museum of the Aleutians

    Museum of the Aleutians

    This small but impressive museum is one of the best native cultural centers in Alaska. It relives the Aleutian story from prehistory through the Russian…

  • Cathedral of the Holy Ascension

    Cathedral of the Holy Ascension

    Unalaska is dominated by the Cathedral of the Holy Ascension, the oldest Russian-built church still standing in Alaska. It was built in 1825 and then…

  • Memorial Park

    Memorial Park

    Next to a disheveled hillside graveyard overlooking the bay is Memorial Park. The park has several monuments dedicated to the Coast Guard and Navy…

  • Bishop’s House

    Bishop’s House

    Commissioned by Bishop Nester, this house was first built in San Francisco in 1882, dismantled and shipped to Unalaska to be reassembled. During his…

  • Bunker Hill

    Bunker Hill

    Part of the national historic area, this coastal battery was known to the military as Hill 400 or colloquially as Little South America (due to its shape)…

  • Expedition Park

    Expedition Park

    Bald eagles are as common as crows in and around Unalaska and Dutch Harbor. There are so many birds that locals view them as scavengers, which they are by…

  • Aleutian WWII Visitor Center

    Aleutian WWII Visitor Center

    To learn about the ‘Forgotten War,’ begin at the Aleutian WWII Visitor Center, near the airport, in the original air-control tower built in 1942…

