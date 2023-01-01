Bishop’s House

Commissioned by Bishop Nester, this house was first built in San Francisco in 1882, dismantled and shipped to Unalaska to be reassembled. During his return to Unalaska, the bishop fell off the deck of the ship and died, and he never had the chance to live in the house. His body was recovered and he was buried in the graveyard outside the Cathedral of the Holy Ascension.

Although it's not open for regular visitation, the house's aging red roof and wooden siding stands out amid the more modern buildings nearby.