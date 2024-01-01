This national historical landmark within Dutch Harbor is where the Russians first planted Sitka spruce on the island in 1805. It’s the oldest recorded afforestation project in North America. Three of the gnarly spruce trees are said to be the originals. The park also features interpretive displays and a short trail to an edge-of-the-cliff overlook.
Sitka Spruce Park
Aleutian Islands
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.46 MILES
This small but impressive museum is one of the best native cultural centers in Alaska. It relives the Aleutian story from prehistory through the Russian…
Aleutian WWII National Historic Area
1.79 MILES
In 1996 Congress created this 134-acre national historic area to commemorate the bloody events of WWII that took place on the Aleutian Islands. Most of…
Cathedral of the Holy Ascension
0.91 MILES
Unalaska is dominated by the Cathedral of the Holy Ascension, the oldest Russian-built church still standing in Alaska. It was built in 1825 and then…
1.01 MILES
Part of the national historic area, this coastal battery was known to the military as Hill 400 or colloquially as Little South America (due to its shape)…
0.48 MILES
To learn about the ‘Forgotten War,’ begin at the Aleutian WWII Visitor Center, near the airport, in the original air-control tower built in 1942…
1.35 MILES
Next to a disheveled hillside graveyard overlooking the bay is Memorial Park. The park has several monuments dedicated to the Coast Guard and Navy…
0.86 MILES
Commissioned by Bishop Nester, this house was first built in San Francisco in 1882, dismantled and shipped to Unalaska to be reassembled. During his…
0.82 MILES
Bald eagles are as common as crows in and around Unalaska and Dutch Harbor. There are so many birds that locals view them as scavengers, which they are by…
Nearby Aleutian Islands attractions
0.46 MILES
This small but impressive museum is one of the best native cultural centers in Alaska. It relives the Aleutian story from prehistory through the Russian…
2. Aleutian WWII Visitor Center
0.48 MILES
To learn about the ‘Forgotten War,’ begin at the Aleutian WWII Visitor Center, near the airport, in the original air-control tower built in 1942…
0.82 MILES
Bald eagles are as common as crows in and around Unalaska and Dutch Harbor. There are so many birds that locals view them as scavengers, which they are by…
0.86 MILES
Commissioned by Bishop Nester, this house was first built in San Francisco in 1882, dismantled and shipped to Unalaska to be reassembled. During his…
5. Cathedral of the Holy Ascension
0.91 MILES
Unalaska is dominated by the Cathedral of the Holy Ascension, the oldest Russian-built church still standing in Alaska. It was built in 1825 and then…
1.01 MILES
Part of the national historic area, this coastal battery was known to the military as Hill 400 or colloquially as Little South America (due to its shape)…
1.35 MILES
Next to a disheveled hillside graveyard overlooking the bay is Memorial Park. The park has several monuments dedicated to the Coast Guard and Navy…
8. Aleutian WWII National Historic Area
1.79 MILES
In 1996 Congress created this 134-acre national historic area to commemorate the bloody events of WWII that took place on the Aleutian Islands. Most of…