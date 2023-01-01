Next to a disheveled hillside graveyard overlooking the bay is Memorial Park. The park has several monuments dedicated to the Coast Guard and Navy personnel who died in WWII. Alongside pillboxes and bunkers, there are granite monuments and a peace memorial. US and Alaskan flags fly gallantly in the (usually) strong winds.

At the far end of the park, the USS Northwest memorial is named for a 19th-century freight ship turned floating WWII bunkhouse that was destroyed by Japanese bombs in 1942. In 1992, for the 50th anniversary of the event, the propeller was salvaged by divers and is now part of the memorial.

To get to the park, follow Bayview Ave to the southeast end of town.