Harajuku & Aoyama
Harajuku is one of Tokyo's biggest draws thanks to its grand shrine, Meiji-jingū. It's also Tokyo's real-life catwalk, a world-renowned shopping destination where the ultra-chic (and chic in training) come to browse and be seen. Many boutiques here have been designed by influential architects – another draw. Neighboring Aoyama is a shopping and dining district for the city's fashionable elite.
Explore Harajuku & Aoyama
- Meiji-jingū
- Yoyogi-kōen
If it’s a sunny and warm weekend afternoon, you can count on there being a crowd lazing around the large grassy expanse that is Yoyogi-kōen. You'll…
- Omote-sandō
This broad, tree-lined boulevard is lined with boutiques from the top European fashion houses. More interesting are the buildings themselves, designed by…
- UUkiyo-e Ōta Memorial Museum of Art
This small museum (where you swap your shoes for slippers) is the best place in Tokyo to see ukiyo-e. Each month it presents a seasonal, thematic…
- NNezu Museum
Nezu Museum offers a striking blend of old and new: a renowned collection of Japanese, Chinese and Korean antiquities in a gallery space designed by…
- Takeshita-dōri
This is Tokyo’s famous fashion bazaar. It's an odd mixed bag: newer shops selling trendy, youthful styles alongside stores still invested in the trappings…
- Cat Street
Had enough of the Harajuku crowds? Exit, stage right, for Cat Street, a meandering car-free road with a mishmash of boutiques and a little more breathing…
- IIchō-namiki
This boulevard inside Jingū-gaien (the public outer gardens of Meiji-jingū) is lined with gingko trees. For a couple of weeks around late November and…
- DDesign Festa
Design Festa has long been a champion of Tokyo’s DIY art scene and its maze-like building is a Harajuku landmark. Inside there are dozens of small…
