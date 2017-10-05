Cooking Classes in Mykonos Greece

‘Spiti’ means home – and the “Mykonian Spiti” is our home that you are welcome at, during this cooking experience. Although this activity highlights the traditional factor of the Mykonian lifestyle, on the other hand a “traditional” description of its “programme” hardly does it justice. This may sound vague, but during these 6 hours (approximately) you will experience the traditional Greek way of life, the culture, the Greek art of cooking. It is not what you will do, it is mostly how you will do it. During this time you will learn tips and cooking methods that have made Mykonian Spiti, Mykonos and Greece, loved by its friends and visitors, but most importantly you will instil the hospitality and the everyday lifestyle of a traditional Mykonian family.To become a bit more specific, after you are collected from your hotel (or the Cruise ship port) and transferred to the Mykonian Spiti, Teta will wholeheartedly invite you into her beautiful Mykonian home and create a charming and intimate evening that will turn this visit to the “Island of the Winds” into a highlight of your trip. She will teach you about Mykonian culture and history, share stories about her family’s life and make you feel just as if you are visiting close relatives or friends. She will share stories about Mykonian true lifestyle and chat with you while you will taste and enjoy some Mykonian meze snacks like dakos with kopanisti cheese and tomato, louza (sun dried pork fillets), wine and Cretan raki. You will wander through her vegetable garden, learn about local organic farming and enjoy a wonderful time.And then onto the kitchen where we you will make tsatziki and spinach pie, stuffed peppers and tomatoes, beef with orzo and everything else in our Mykonian Spiti’s traditional menu. All guests, will be supplied with protective equipment (aprons) from the Mykonian Spiti farm-estate. Most cooking ingredients will be readily available in special bowls in the kitchen area ready for the menu preparation. Teta will guide you through the whole procedure, giving the opportunity to everyone to master their cooking skills. When the cooking class ends, lunch or dinner starts, where you can consume as much as your belly holds. Moreover, guests upon request also have the option of visiting the family’s farm and vineyard and experiencing the traditional animal and organic farming or they can take a quick swim at a beautiful nearby beach.There are many other details to the “class” that we could share with you but the essence is that as you can see, this is much more than learning to cook a fabulous Greek meal. It is also about family, conversation, food and culture and becoming a member of a family that perhaps you didn’t even know you had. It is quality time in the home of someone close to you, finding yourself in their kitchen helping to cook, enjoying the experience of meeting new people and honouring us by becoming a part of our family.