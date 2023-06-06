Shop
Hora (also known as Mykonos), the island’s well-preserved port and capital, is a warren of narrow lanes and whitewashed buildings overlooked by the town’s famous windmills. In the heart of the medieval maze – which was intentionally designed to be confusing so as to baffle raiders – tiny flower-bedecked churches jostle with glossy boutiques, and there’s a cascade of bougainvillea around every corner.
Hora (Mykonos)
Built between the 15th and 17th centuries, Mykonos’ most famous church comprises four small chapels – plus another on an upper storey reached by an…
Hora (Mykonos)
Leaning right over the water, this picturesque cluster of arcaded Venetian houses hides numerous bars, boutiques and clubs.
Archaeological Museum of Mykonos
Hora (Mykonos)
A headless, almost limbless 2nd-century BC statue of Hercules in Parian marble is the highlight of this small, well-presented collection. Otherwise it's…
Hora (Mykonos)
Amid the barnacle-encrusted amphorae, ye olde nautical maps and navigation instruments, there are numerous detailed models of famous sailing ships and…
Hora (Mykonos)
The best beach within easy walking distance of the centre of town, Megali Ammos has a couple of upmarket resorts and an excellent taverna right on the…
Hora (Mykonos)
Housed in an 18th-century sea captain’s house, this moderately interesting museum features a large collection of furnishings and other artefacts,…
Hora (Mykonos)
Constructed in the 16th century by the Venetians for the milling of wheat, seven of Mykonos' iconic windmills are picturesquely situated on a small hill…
Hora (Mykonos)
This small golden-sand beach, right on a busy thoroughfare, is not one of Mykonos' finest but it is centrally located, popular with families and good for…
