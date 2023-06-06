Hora (Mykonos)

Alefkandra Little Venice Mykonos Cyclades Islands Greece

Hora (also known as Mykonos), the island’s well-preserved port and capital, is a warren of narrow lanes and whitewashed buildings overlooked by the town’s famous windmills. In the heart of the medieval maze – which was intentionally designed to be confusing so as to baffle raiders – tiny flower-bedecked churches jostle with glossy boutiques, and there’s a cascade of bougainvillea around every corner.

  • Greece, Cyclades Islands, Mykonos, Mykonos Town, Paraportiani Church, White church

    Panagia Paraportiani

    Hora (Mykonos)

    Built between the 15th and 17th centuries, Mykonos’ most famous church comprises four small chapels – plus another on an upper storey reached by an…

  • Alefkandra Little Venice Mykonos Cyclades Islands Greece

    Little Venice

    Hora (Mykonos)

    Leaning right over the water, this picturesque cluster of arcaded Venetian houses hides numerous bars, boutiques and clubs.

  • Archaeological Museum of Mykonos

    Archaeological Museum of Mykonos

    Hora (Mykonos)

    A headless, almost limbless 2nd-century BC statue of Hercules in Parian marble is the highlight of this small, well-presented collection. Otherwise it's…

  • Aegean Maritime Museum

    Aegean Maritime Museum

    Hora (Mykonos)

    Amid the barnacle-encrusted amphorae, ye olde nautical maps and navigation instruments, there are numerous detailed models of famous sailing ships and…

  • Megali Ammos

    Megali Ammos

    Hora (Mykonos)

    The best beach within easy walking distance of the centre of town, Megali Ammos has a couple of upmarket resorts and an excellent taverna right on the…

  • Mykonos Folklore Museum

    Mykonos Folklore Museum

    Hora (Mykonos)

    Housed in an 18th-century sea captain’s house, this moderately interesting museum features a large collection of furnishings and other artefacts,…

  • Windmills

    Windmills

    Hora (Mykonos)

    Constructed in the 16th century by the Venetians for the milling of wheat, seven of Mykonos' iconic windmills are picturesquely situated on a small hill…

  • Agia Anna

    Agia Anna

    Hora (Mykonos)

    This small golden-sand beach, right on a busy thoroughfare, is not one of Mykonos' finest but it is centrally located, popular with families and good for…

