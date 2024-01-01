Amid the barnacle-encrusted amphorae, ye olde nautical maps and navigation instruments, there are numerous detailed models of famous sailing ships and paddle steamers. You can also learn the difference between an Athenian trireme, a Byzantine dromon and an ancient Egyptian seagoing ship. There's an enormous Fresnel lighthouse lantern in the courtyard.
Aegean Maritime Museum
Hora (Mykonos)
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
4.7 MILES
Delos has a special place in Greek mythology. When Leto was pregnant with twins Apollo and Artemis, she was relentlessly pursued by a vengeful Hera – the…
21.44 MILES
This 80-hectare park north of Naoussa features impressive rock formations, caves, hidden coves and gorgeous beaches. There's a lot going on here, with…
23.57 MILES
The most alluring part of Hora is the 13th-century residential neighbourhood of Kastro, which Marco Sanudo made the capital of his duchy in 1207. Behind…
26.68 MILES
The Panagia Ekatontapyliani, which dates from AD 326, is one of the finest churches in the Cyclades. The building is three distinct churches: Agios…
4.46 MILES
A vast haul of artefacts has been protected from the elements and displayed in this must-see museum, including the originals of many of the frescoes,…
27.69 MILES
The Vallindras Distillery on Halki’s main square has been distilling the kitron liqueur in the same way since 1896, passing from one generation to the…
27.68 MILES
This gallery displays the exquisite work of Naxian potter Katharina Bolesch and her partner, artist and jewellery designer Alexander Reichardt. Each piece…
23.26 MILES
From Naxos Town Harbour, a causeway leads to the Palatia islet and the striking, unfinished Temple of Apollo, Naxos’ most famous landmark (also known as…
Nearby Hora (Mykonos) attractions
This traditional 19th-century Mykonian house (with furnishings intact) takes its name from its last occupant, Lena Skrivanou, who died in 1968.
0.05 MILES
This excellent little gallery is well worth a peek for its temporary exhibitions that showcase contemporary paintings, sculpture and photography.
0.13 MILES
Leaning right over the water, this picturesque cluster of arcaded Venetian houses hides numerous bars, boutiques and clubs.
0.15 MILES
Constructed in the 16th century by the Venetians for the milling of wheat, seven of Mykonos' iconic windmills are picturesquely situated on a small hill…
0.19 MILES
Built between the 15th and 17th centuries, Mykonos’ most famous church comprises four small chapels – plus another on an upper storey reached by an…
0.2 MILES
Housed in an 18th-century sea captain’s house, this moderately interesting museum features a large collection of furnishings and other artefacts,…
0.24 MILES
This small golden-sand beach, right on a busy thoroughfare, is not one of Mykonos' finest but it is centrally located, popular with families and good for…
8. Archaeological Museum of Mykonos
0.34 MILES
A headless, almost limbless 2nd-century BC statue of Hercules in Parian marble is the highlight of this small, well-presented collection. Otherwise it's…