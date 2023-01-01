Paros Park

This 80-hectare park north of Naoussa features impressive rock formations, caves, hidden coves and gorgeous beaches. There's a lot going on here, with three established walking trails, a museum, monastery, an ancient theatre that now hosts festivals and the extremely popular open-air Cine Enastron. There's also a lot of history – the Russian fleet was based here during the Russo-Turkish War (1768–74). The park is a 10-minute drive west, then north from Naoussa on the Agios Ioannis Detis Peninsula.