Fish & Olive

This gallery displays the exquisite work of Naxian potter Katharina Bolesch and her partner, artist and jewellery designer Alexander Reichardt. Each piece of work reflects ancient Mediterranean themes of fish and olives, motifs that grace the blue-and-white plates, elegant jugs, bowls and platters. and appear on Alex's prints and his delicate silver tiepins, pendants and earrings. The artists’ work has been exhibited nationally and internationally. There’s also a boutique selling their works a few metres from the gallery.