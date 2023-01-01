The most alluring part of Hora is the 13th-century residential neighbourhood of Kastro, which Marco Sanudo made the capital of his duchy in 1207. Behind the waterfront, get lost in the narrow alleyways scrambling up to its spectacular hilltop location. Venetian mansions survive in the centre of Kastro, and you can see the remnants of the castle, the Tower of Sanoudos. To see the Bourgos area of the old town, head into the winding backstreets behind the northern end of Paralia.