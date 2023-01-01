Antiparos Town

The long pedestrianised main street of this enchanting village is lined with services and a whole lot of stylish boutiques, bars and restaurants. Follow it to the end, to the distinctive, giant plane tree of Plateia Agios Nikolaou. From here, a narrow lane leads to the intriguing remnants of the old Venetian kastro, entered through an archway. This old fortified settlement – defence against pirates – dates from the mid-15th century; the surviving keep is a terrific place for sunset-viewing.