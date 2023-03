Fronted by four intricately carved stone sarcophagi, this museum harbours some important pieces, including a 5th-century BC Nike on the point of alighting and a 6th-century BC Gorgon, as well as the first known Greek depiction of a seated figure (8th century BC). A major exhibit is a fragment slab of the 264 BC Parian Chronicle, which lists the most outstanding personalities and events of Ancient Greece.