The Byzantine Museum, within the Panagia Ekatontapyliani compound, has a collection of icons and other artefacts.
22.54 MILES
Delos has a special place in Greek mythology. When Leto was pregnant with twins Apollo and Artemis, she was relentlessly pursued by a vengeful Hera – the…
5.77 MILES
This 80-hectare park north of Naoussa features impressive rock formations, caves, hidden coves and gorgeous beaches. There's a lot going on here, with…
12.51 MILES
The most alluring part of Hora is the 13th-century residential neighbourhood of Kastro, which Marco Sanudo made the capital of his duchy in 1207. Behind…
The Panagia Ekatontapyliani, which dates from AD 326, is one of the finest churches in the Cyclades. The building is three distinct churches: Agios…
8.26 MILES
Signposted off the main coastal road some 10km south of the port, this huge and atmospheric cave remains impressive despite much looting of stalactites…
22.73 MILES
A vast haul of artefacts has been protected from the elements and displayed in this must-see museum, including the originals of many of the frescoes,…
18.32 MILES
The Vallindras Distillery on Halki’s main square has been distilling the kitron liqueur in the same way since 1896, passing from one generation to the…
18.33 MILES
This gallery displays the exquisite work of Naxian potter Katharina Bolesch and her partner, artist and jewellery designer Alexander Reichardt. Each piece…
0.09 MILES
Fronted by four intricately carved stone sarcophagi, this museum harbours some important pieces, including a 5th-century BC Nike on the point of alighting…
0.14 MILES
North along the waterfront is a fenced ancient cemetery dating from the end of the 8th century BC. It was in use until the 3rd century AD. Excavations in…
0.16 MILES
This beautifully intact Cycladic windmill sits right outside the main ferry terminal and is a central point in Parikia.
0.24 MILES
Check out the outer walls of this fortress, built by the Venetian Duke Marco Sanudo of Naxos in AD 1260. Built with the stones from ancient buildings that…
6. Historical & Folklore Museum of Antiparos
5.02 MILES
This tiny museum on the main street shows off intriguing old photographs, antique maps, manuscripts and all sorts of bits and pieces associated with life…
5.06 MILES
The long pedestrianised main street of this enchanting village is lined with services and a whole lot of stylish boutiques, bars and restaurants. Follow…
5.07 MILES
The 'anti' Art Gallery by the kastro entrance has an excellent run of scheduled exhibitions, including cutting-edge photography. The brainchild of curator…